GEVGELIJA, Macedonia Some 7,600 migrants, many of them refugees from the Syrian war, entered Macedonia from Greece between 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Wednesday and 6 p.m. on Thursday, an official with the United Nations refugee agency said on the border.

Migrants are flowing in increasing numbers through the Balkan peninsula towards Hungary as Greece ferries them from inundated islands to Athens, from where they head north to Macedonia.

"We have information from our Greek colleagues that the buses are on the way, so they will be coming and they continue to come," Alexandra Krause, UNHCR senior protection officer, told Reuters.

(This version of the story corrects time period to Wednesday-Thursday from Thursday-Friday)

