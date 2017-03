GEVGELIJA, Macedonia Thousands of migrants and refugees on Macedonia's southern border broke through police lines on Friday, running through fields into the Balkan country after many spent days stranded in no-man's land, a Reuters reporter said.

The reporter saw police lob two stun grenades but their lines broke and several thousand people made a dash for Macedonian territory.

