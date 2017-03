A pile of life vests are left by migrants beside a water stream, at a beach during a rain storm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

BRUSSELS EU interior ministers will hold an emergency meeting on the migration crisis on Nov. 9, the Luxembourg government, which holds the rotating chair of such councils, said on Wednesday.

Two days later, on Nov. 11, EU leaders are due to meet counterparts from Africa and the Middle East at a summit in Malta to discuss ways to control migration flows.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)