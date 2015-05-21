European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini addresses a news conference on the European Agenda on Migration at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

WARSAW The European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini is still seeking a United Nations Security Council resolution on potential attacks on smugglers, EU Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos said on Thursday.

"Ms Mogherini is working on that, she visited New York recently and we are waiting," Avramopoulos said at a media conference in Warsaw.

The EU agreed a naval mission this week to target gangs smuggling migrants from Libya, but parts of a broader plan to deal with the influx began to unravel in a row over national quotas for housing asylum seekers.

(Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)