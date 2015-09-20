Protesters from far right organisations hold a banner which reads, 'Stop the Islamization of Europe' during their protest against refugees in Krakow, Poland September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jakub Ociepa/Agencja Gazeta

Protesters hold signs during a demonstration to welcome refugees in front of the Mikolaj Kopernik (Nicolaus Copernicus) monument in Warsaw, Poland September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta

WARSAW Poland will accept a "symbolic" number of refugees, Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said on Sunday, far fewer than the more than 80,000 Chechens it took in 1990s.

In an announcement made before the European Union's extraordinary summit planned for Wednesday to tackle the migration crisis, Kopacz reiterated that Poland will only accept refugees and not economic migrants.

"I can say today that there will not be too many of them. Definitely much fewer than in the '90s when Poland accepted more than 80,000 refugees from Chechnya," Kopacz said on public television.

"The number of refugees that we would take is symbolic, it constitutes a small fraction of the whole," she added.

Kopacz said earlier this month that Poland was considering raising the number of migrants from the initially declared 2,000.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)