WARSAW The European Union must help people who flee wars, and Poland is ready to discuss its role, but it does not want to accept automatic quotas, Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said on Thursday.

"Solutions not taking into account the given country's abilities may prove completely counterproductive. That is why we are against any automatic quotas, but we are willing to talk about the scale of our engagement on voluntary terms," she said.

"Poland does not shun responsibility, our decisions have to be first of all effective in bringing help to those who need it, (but not for those) who see chances for better life (migrating to Europe)," she also said.

