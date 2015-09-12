WARSAW Anti-migrant demonstrators punched a dark-skinned pedestrian in the Polish capital on Saturday before they were pulled away by the protest organizer's' own security guards, a Reuters photographer saw.

The demonstration was organized by, among others, far right groups Ruch Narodowy and ONR to protest against government plans to accept migrants from Syria and Africa to accommodate requests from the European Commission.

The photographer saw several members of the demonstration, which gathered a few thousand people in total, break away from the crowd and start punching the dark-skinned passer-by before the security guards pulled them away.

The demonstrators chanted "The whole of Poland sings with us," "Stop the Islamisation of Europe," and anti-EU obscenities.

Warsaw police spokesman Mariusz Mrozek said the march was "calm and without any incidents."

Several hundred supporters of accepting refugees held a separate demonstration in Warsaw at the same time.

(Reporting by Karol Wittenberg; Additional reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)