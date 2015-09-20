BUCHAREST Romania authorities have set up two temporary refugee camps near the Serbian border and carried out a practice drill for handling a possible wave of migrants, the interior ministry said on Sunday.

Southeastern European countries are struggling to cope with tens of thousands of people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, most of them trying to reach more affluent states to the northwest.

The influx has led to bitter recriminations among European governments and the temporary closure of national borders. As one route is blocked, migrants quickly seek new ones.

"Although Romania is not facing migrant pressure, these actions are necessary to test our capacities to react to regional dynamics," Deputy Prime Minister Gabriel Oprea said in a statement from the interior ministry.

The temporary camps were set up near the villages of Lunga and Stamora Moravita in Timis county. Officials practiced triage, registration, fingerprinting and identifying foreign nationals and other procedures.

Romania is a member of the European Union but not the Schengen area of passport-free travel. The Danube also acts as a natural barrier and migrants have so far sought other routes to western Europe.

Romania summoned the Hungarian ambassador earlier this week over Budapest's plan to extend its border fence. Prime Minister Victor Ponta, who was indicted for corruption on Thursday, has also criticized the plan.

On Saturday, Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu was quoted as saying building fences was "autistic and unacceptable".

His Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto fired back.

"We should expect more modesty from a foreign minister whose prime minister is currently under indictment," he said in a statement.

Ponta's trial begins on Monday. He has so far resisted calls for his resignation.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Andrew Roche)