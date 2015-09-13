BRATISLAVA Slovakia will veto any decision on mandatory quotas for distribution of migrants among European Union member states at a meeting on Sept 14, Slovak Interior Minister Robert Kalinak said on Sunday.

Interior ministers from the 28 member states will hold an emergency meeting in Brussels on Monday afternoon to review proposals for distribution of migrants put forward on Wednesday by Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.

"I have the government's and the parliament's mandate to veto any questions concerning the quotas because they don't make any sense, they are directly pointed against the refugees and don't solve the crisis in any way," Kalinak said in a televised interview.

(reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; writing by Robert Muller; Editing by Dominic Evans)