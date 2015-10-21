LJUBLJANA Slovenia plans to propose legislation to increase the number of police reservists and rehire some retired officers to deal with tens of thousands of migrants passing through the country on the way to Austria, an official said on Wednesday.

Bostjan Sefic, state secretary at the interior ministry said his ministry will propose to the government to increase a number of police reservists to 800 from 250 to deal with the emergency.

Retired policemen would also be rehired as part of the supplementary police force, he said.

More than 20,000 migrants have entered Slovenia since Saturday morning on their to Austria, part of the passport-free Schengen zone. At least 6,000 spent the last night in Slovenia which gave them shelter in refugee centers.

