MADRID Spanish police intercepted and rescued 21 migrants in a boat off the southern coast early on Monday, a police source said.

The men rescued were in good health and all believed to be from north Africa. They were picked up 16 nautical miles south of Cabo de Gata, Almeria.

Around 6,800 migrants were rescued from overcrowded boats crossing from Libya to Europe at the weekend, including a mother who gave birth to a baby girl on an Italian navy ship, officials said.

Numbers risking the journey in search of a better life in Europe have continued to rise two weeks after as many as 900 people drowned in the worst Mediterranean shipwreck in living memory.

