ZURICH Swiss political leaders struggled on Friday to find a common line on handling a rising tide of asylum seekers that one media report said had jumped by three quarters in one week.

As Switzerland braces for a wave of migrants rerouting from destinations in Germany and Sweden, the leaders of the major political parties "came to different assessments of the measures that should be taken", a cabinet statement said.

The right-wing People's Party, strengthened by electoral gains last month, has taken a hard line on turning back migrants while other parties have been more liberal.

Swiss Radio and Television's (SRF) "Rundschau" program cited a leaked document from the Secretariat for Migration (SEM) which it said showed the number of asylum requests from Nov. 2 to 8 had risen to 2,350, up by 1,000 in a week.

"Once the pending registrations have been processed, the cantonal allotment ranges will need to be increased," it cited the document sent to cantons as saying.

SEM spokesman Martin Reichlin declined to comment on the report and cautioned against extrapolating numbers from a few days or a week given that the situation changes so rapidly.

"What we see is a moderate increase in the number of asylum seekers since August," Reichlin said, adding that the numbers remain high and it was impossible to make a serious estimate of how many will arrive this year.

Officials have said the previous estimate of 31,500 new asylum requests this year has been overtaken by events.

Changes in neighboring countries' asylum policies are influencing migrants' decision to stay in Germany or come to Switzerland, Reichlin said. Migrants already en route could also change course towards the neutral Alpine republic.

