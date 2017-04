Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN Turkey is doing its best to stem illegal migration to Europe but will keep its "open-door" policy for refugees fleeing the civil war in Syria, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Friday.

Davutoglu was speaking at a news conference in Berlin after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Some 2.2 million Syrians are now sheltering in Turkey.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)