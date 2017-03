BRUSSELS German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday the EU-Turkey migration deal would help put the flow of migrants in a legal framework instead of the current uncontrollable influx.

"One main part of this EU-Turkey action plan will be how we can replace illegal migration by legal migration, how we can improve the situation of refugees within Turkey," Merkel said on arrival to the talks.

