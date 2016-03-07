Syrian refugees wait on a roadside near a beach in the western Turkish coastal town of Dikili, Turkey, after Turkish Gendarmes prevented them from sailing off for the Greek island of Lesbos by dinghies, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

BRUSSELS Turkey is ready to do all it can in conjunction with the European Union to tackle illegal migration but will not be able to completely eliminate crossings over the Aegean sea, a spokesman for Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday.

"Everybody knows what the Aegean looks like and it is not possible for any country to stop all migrants to zero. But that doesn't mean we won't do everything we can," the spokesman told Reuters on the sidelines of an EU-Turkey summit in Brussels.

"This is our common problem, not the EU's, not a Greek problem. (Expecting) everything from Turkey is not fair, we are here for burden sharing, and we sincerely believe that today bolder steps will be taken."

The spokesman described a meeting between Davutoglu, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the eve of the summit as "very fruitful". He declined to comment on the details of readmission agreements being discussed.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Daren Butler)