ANKARA Turkish legislation to meet European Union criteria on visa liberalization will be completed on Monday, Turkey's minister for EU affairs, Volkan Bozkir said on Thursday.

Bozkir also told broadcaster NTV he expects the EU Commission to recommend the lifting of visas for Turks traveling to Europe in a report next week.

In return for agreeing to take back migrants from Europe under a landmark deal, Turkey has won aid, the prospect of accelerated EU accession talks and, critically for Turkish voters, the promise of visa-free travel to Europe.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)