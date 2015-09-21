UNITED NATIONS United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon urged European leaders on Monday to ensure refugees and migrants are treated properly as many of them have endured arduous journeys to flee persecution, conflict and human rights abuses.

"The Secretary-General has followed with increasing concern the closing of some borders in Europe, as well as the lack of proper reception facilities as well as the increased use of detention and criminalization of irregular migrants and asylum seekers," Ban's spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said.

On Monday Hungary's parliament authorized the government to deploy the army to help handle a wave of migrants, granting the military the right to use non-lethal force.

Hungary, which has built a fence on the Serbian border, lies in the path of the largest migration wave Europe has seen since World War Two and has registered more than 220,000 asylum-seekers this year.

Ban appealed to all European leaders to show leadership and compassion, Dujarric said. Ban will hold a meeting on Sept. 30 on the challenges of the increased movements of refugees and migrants while world leaders are gathered at the United Nations.

