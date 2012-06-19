BERLIN A "reflection group" of foreign ministers set up to brainstorm the future of the European Union has called for tighter central control over national budgets in a preliminary report released in Berlin on Tuesday.

They met as Spain lurched closer to becoming the largest euro zone economy yet to be shut out of credit markets when it had to pay a euro era record price to sell short-term debt.

The "reflection group" sessions initiated by Germany's Guido Westerwelle - with ministers from Belgium, Denmark, Italy, Luxembourg, Austria, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and a representative from France - said the EU needs tighter integration of its monetary union to ensure that the euro is an "irreversible" process.

"To solve the actual crisis, we must have a triad of budget consolidation, growth stimulus and solidarity," Westerwelle said.

The euro bloc's two-and-a-half year old debt crisis has hobbled the global economy and world leaders meeting in Mexico piled pressure on the euro zone to move towards a fiscal and banking union to fix the crisis.

Germany has chaired three meetings of the forum. The ministers will release their conclusions in the autumn, after a further meeting in Spain due in July.

Westerwelle said in his comments on the report that Europe needs a clearer long-term perspective in order to win back the confidence of citizens and investors.

The ministers urged the European Commission to remain the engine of the decision-making process in Europe and echoed calls by German Chancellor Angela Merkel for stronger central powers over national budgets.

The fiscal compact that she championed, which has been signed by 25 of the 27 EU member states, envisages giving the European Court of Justice powers to reject national budgets if they violate the fiscal rules of the agreement.

"In this context we have also to prove the possibility of a stronger role for European institutions over national budgets," said the report, which also reflected differences over proposals to mutualise public debts in the euro zone via commonly-issued euro bonds, which Germany and Finland staunchly oppose.

One point of agreement among ministers was an interest in exploring whether the euro zone's permanent bailout scheme, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), could one day become a European version of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

