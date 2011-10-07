They don't like immigrants and they don't like Europe. Some of them don't even like being called "far right".

However you describe them, fringe parties from Finland to the Netherlands are taking a cue from the euro crisis to revive ideas of economic nationalism.

Few go as far as Marine Le Pen's National Front in France, which advocates a pullout from Europe's single currency. But some have turned up the rhetoric in favor of a strong state to reclaim powers lost to Brussels. Often they want to shed the burden of bailing out weaker euro zone partners like Greece.

In the Netherlands, Geert Wilders' Freedom Party is now the second most popular, recent polls show.

"The peoples of Europe were robbed of their sovereignty, which was transferred to far-away Brussels. Decisions are now being taken behind closed doors by unelected bureaucrats," Wilders said in a Berlin speech last month.

He has toyed with the idea of leaving the euro but it does not seem that strong a view -- he'd rather be in the euro club with Germany and kick out the countries on the periphery.

The Finns Party, known until recently as the True Finns, won 19 percent of the vote in an April election. Their opposition to bailouts gained sympathy among voters who resent helping southern countries while they face austerity. The party wants countries like Greece out of the euro.

Austria has two far-right parties, both in opposition and widely accepted on the political landscape. Both oppose further bailouts of euro zone countries.

One, the Freedom Party, has proposed dividing the euro zone into two parts: the strong north and Mediterranean weaklings. It often comes second in opinion polls behind the Social Democrats.

Among Europe's big countries, Germany's National Democratic Party and the British National Party are more marginalized.

Britain's Conservatives provide a mainstream outlet for euroskeptics, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been the reluctant party in euro zone bailouts.

A September poll showed a euroskeptic political party would find strong support in Germany. Around 50 percent said they would welcome such a group on the scene.

