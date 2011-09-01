ALPBACH, Austria Inflation in Europe is set to decline significantly next year, while the global growth outlook has dimmed considerably, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Thursday.

"For Europe ... I will repeat what I have said some time before -- and for which I was criticized by some -- that in 2012 we will have a clear relaxation on the inflation front," he told reporters.

"I won't give a number but we assume that we will find ourselves much closer to the target area that the ECB defines as price stability."

The ECB releases its latest economic forecasts next week. Nowotny, also head of Austria's central bank, struck a downbeat note on the growth outlook.

"Overall the growth prospects have clouded significantly," he said, citing strong fears that expansion in Austria and its main export partner, Germany, could slow considerably in 2012.

Faced with a spreading sovereign debt crisis in Europe, the ECB reactivated its purchases of state debt on the market last month after a 19-week pause in an effort to halt contagion of the euro zone debt crisis to Italy and Spain.

Nowotny said the ECB had a "massive interest" in having the European Financial Stability Facility take over that task as soon as it gets final approval from euro zone member states.

Asked how long the ECB's bond-buying could continue in the absence of the EFSF, Nowotny said he would not make a forecast and that decisions on this were made week by week. He reiterated the program was not for the long term.

There was "no need" for the ECB or national central banks in the euro zone to recapitalize as a result of the bond purchases, he added.

Asked whether the ECB was satisfied with Italy's fiscal reform efforts, Nowotny said the ECB started to buy Italian bonds on the basis of written commitments it got from Rome.

"In my view I take this very seriously," he said, adding Italy's credibility was now on the line. He also expressed concern that eagerness for reforms in debt-stricken Greece was waning.

Asked whether the introduction of common euro bonds issued jointly by euro zone members was inevitable, he said this would only be possible once European Union treaties were amended, which he called an arduous process.

Nowotny said stress tests this year had shown that most European banks were adequately capitalized with just a few trouble spots. But he pointed out that banks in general will need more capital under Basel III rules coming into effect.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Grebler)