General view of wind energy plants in the offshore energy park Alpha Ventus in the North Sea, about 45 kilometres (27 miles) north of the island of Borkum April 26, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

PARIS German spot electricity price for next-day delivery rose on Thursday, lifted by a fall in renewable wind power production and increased export demand.

Thomson Reuters data showed German wind supply will fall by up to 8 GW day-on-day to 14.3 GW on Friday. The weekend will see more wind but it is a low demand period.

The German contract's spot price for Friday delivery rose 19.17 percent or 5.75 euros ($6.19) to 35.75 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), while the French day-ahead contract also gained 2.35 percent to 54.50 euros/MWH.

($1 = 0.9283 euros)

