FRANKFURT/PARIS German and French spot electricity prices are vulnerable to spikes this winter as high seasonal demand combines with short supply after Germany axed a big chunk of its nuclear capacity.

Such spikes would add to the troubles of households and companies in an already slowing economy.

Analysts and traders do not expect power blackouts because grid managers are trained to instruct industrial plants in local areas to slow or stop production to balance the grid and prevent a breakdown.

But the task presents technical challenges, and the outcome can hinge on weather patterns.

"If France needed imports and Germany was out of the picture, it would get tight," said Konstantin Lenz of Lenz Energy in Berlin. "The mere forecast of cold weather could make the European market nervous and drive prices higher."

The two countries account for two-thirds of western Europe's power consumption in a converging wholesale market, which has been tight since Germany this summer permanently closed eight old reactors, or 40 percent of its atomic capacity.

Germany has turned into a net importer since March, when it closed the plants in reaction to the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan.

Julien Roques, head of power at consultancy IHS CERA, said the German decision would add 3 euros ($4) per megawatt hour (MWh) in France and 7 euros in Germany to wholesale prices over a 10-year period.

Demand for power can rise exponentially in the region during cold winters, especially in France, where successive governments have promoted electrical heating since the 1980s.

In a cold winter, Germany and France might compete for expensive imports, which already happened last October.

"October is a particularly sensitive period because EDF cannot ask its industrial clients to lower their consumption," said a Geneva-based trader.

The government allows French power grid RTE, an EDF subsidiary, to ask its industrial consumers to reduce demand in exchange for financial compensation between November 1 and March 31.

FREAK SITUATIONS

On the EEX power exchange, electricity for the day ahead currently costs around 55 euros/MWh. Prices had spiked to 182 euros in October 2009 and 494 euros in November 2008 for especially cold hours in its continuous trading segment.

Traders said prices of 150 or 250 euros/MWh prices could easily be reached again and that if a sustained cold period sets in, price rises could extend into the medium and long term.

Analysts agreed that multiple stresses such as cold weather, scant wind, a transmission line failure and/or unexpected problems at a power generation plant would have to coincide for capacity to fall short of needs.

"Unplanned outages could shift the balance," said Lenz.

Analysts are particularly worried by the fact that many of the closed German nuclear plants were located in the south and center of the country, where big industrial demand is clustered.

"The flows in the German network will change, and that creates a technical challenge to be overcome, especially maintaining the voltage level in the German grid in the middle of the country," said Laszlo Varro, head of the International Energy Agency's gas, coal and power market division.

Germany's energy regulator identified 2,000 MW of spare capacity in that region that can be used at times when the system is tight. But even he remains skeptical about the long-term stability of the grid.

French Energy Minister Eric Bresson has urged better coordination between European power producers and grids.

"I am not worried but cautious," he told Reuters on the margins of a meeting on nuclear energy. "What can help us is that EDF has considerably increased the availability of its (58) nuclear reactors."

BIG CAPACITY - ON PAPER

VIK, the German lobby for industrial energy users, is "concerned, but not alarmed" by the possibility of winter shortages, according to a spokesman. He added that work was underway to design a system, similar to the French one, that allows companies to volunteer to switch off for a fee.

The combined measures may just work to manage supply, especially if the weather stays benign.

Weather forecasters say the fourth quarter will bring below-average temperatures but that it will not be as cold as in the last two years.

In theory, Germany also still has enough reserve capacity.

Deputy Environment Minister Juergen Becker put the secure load at 86.5 gigawatts (GW) while the top winter demand in the last decade in winter was 82 GW. "Supply is safe," he told a Munich conference last month.

In addition, Germany has wind and solar capacity of over 45 GW, but there could be next to no renewable production on a dark winter evening when the wind does not blow.

"The worse-case scenario would be for France and Germany to have a simultaneous tightness," Roques said.

