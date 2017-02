OTTAWA Europe may already be in a recession, or at least on the verge of entering one, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Tuesday.

Flaherty spoke to a parliamentary committee a few hours after the Bank of Canada repeated predictions Europe would enter a short recession.

"Europe is going through a very difficult time. It may well be in - or entering into - recession," Flaherty said.

