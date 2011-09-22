LONDON/AMSTERDAM European refiners are cutting runs or conducting maintenance work to cope with deteriorating margins, traders said on Friday, as high crude oil prices coupled with fears about economic growth have slashed profits in recent weeks.

Independent Petroplus PPHN.S, Italy's ERG (ERG.MI) and Eni (ENI.MI), as well as Ineos in France were all reported to be cutting production by 10-15 percent, according to several industry sources.

Royal Dutch Shell's (RDSa.L) 412,000 barrels per day Pernis refinery, Europe's largest, is likely to run 20-25 percent below its capacity for maintenance from October to January, a union official said.

"These cuts are a lot, and they are real," a distillates trader said.

The reported production cuts suggest refinery utilization rates, which averaged 83.32 percent in August, will fall to match the 77-78 percent levels seen in March and April this year, when Brent futures hit the highest since late July 2008.

Eni declined to comment. Other refiners have not responded to requests to comment.

European refining margins have been squeezed by the recent jump in crude oil prices. Most crude oils trading in Europe have been at premiums to benchmark Brent, including Russian Urals, which is of a lower quality than the North Sea benchmark.

Reuters models showed refining margins have been negative across Europe, with some complex refineries in Northwest Europe just about breaking even.

Even the most profitable gasoline margins have collapsed from almost $12 a barrel at the start of September to trade near the $2 a barrel mark late on Thursday.

"Crude oil is too expensive for refiners to process," Olivier Jakob with Petromatrix in Switzerland said.

"They will have to either cut runs, bring forward maintenance work or keep maintenance shutdowns for an extended period to get away with it."

Jakob added spot differentials on physical crude would gradually ease following run cuts.

A German industry source said refiners in Germany were likely to lengthen refinery maintenance shutdowns rather than curb runs.

Refineries with complex refining systems were also said to be taking additional measures to salvage profits, including switching to heavier, cheaper crudes. This is altering the composition of output with a resounding impact in Asia, where an abrupt drop in supply of lighter fuels from Europe has sent margins to a three-week high.

Physical crude oil traders earlier this week said spot Iranian crude oil destined for Europe has been sold out for October.

However, the shift to these heavier crudes would be short-lived as they typically have higher yields of gasoline than of middle distillates, physical oil traders said.

Middle distillates include diesel and heating fuel, which in general Europe needs to import to meet regional demand.

PRODUCT EXPORTS

ICE gasoil's crack, or premium, to Brent futures has recovered to just below $15 a barrel on Friday from about $11.35 earlier this week.

Lower refinery runs have already started drying up some product exports from Europe. Traders said gasoline arbitrage exports to the United States would fall on top of the typical seasonal decline in volume during winter.

Asia has received almost zero arbitrage naphtha flows from Europe for August and September arrivals.

In 2010, Asia took an average of 333,000 tones of Western naphtha a month.

(Reporting by Jessica Donati and Ikuko Kurahone in London, and Ivana Sekularac in Rotterdam,; additional reporting by Seng Li Peng in Singapore, Vera Eckert in Frankfurt, Martin Roberts in Madrid and Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan; editing by Anthony Barker)

(Corrects source of quote in 16th paragraph)