BERLIN A top German foreign ministry official has called for European budget rules to be softened to allow indebted states to invest in their future despite austerity, supporting Italy and France rather than siding with his own government.

Europe State Secretary Michael Roth, a Social Democrat (SPD), was quoted as saying that states adopting growth-fostering reforms should be treated differently under the EU's Stability and Growth Pact to those spending on consumption.

"We have to treat spending on the future, on education, research, infrastructure and employment differently in the stability pact to spending on public consumption," Roth was quoted as saying in Tuesday's edition of Handelsblatt daily.

"If a state wants to invest specifically and bindingly in employment and education, we should not keep it from that. The stability pact needs more intelligence in this case," he said.

It is not the first time that Roth has broken with the line of the Finance Ministry, led by Conservative Wolfgang Schaeuble, which is in charge of budget questions.

He has called Germany's massive trade surplus "unfair" after Schaeuble and Chancellor Angela Merkel defended it.

Following the EU elections, Italy's and France's calls for a system that gives more time to bring public finances into line may gain support.

Italy has signaled it plans to use its six-month presidency of the European Union from July to push for changes. Germany and other northern states have so far strictly opposed such changes.

The European Commission on Monday told France and Italy to stick to their pledges to curb spending while reforming their economies, showing little sign of wavering on EU budget rules.

But Roth urged that France be given more time to consolidate its budget if it asked for it. The EU should "be open" for that. "France deserves our support in fighting youth unemployment," he said.

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; editing by Andrew Roche)