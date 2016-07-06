UK corporate pensions headache could worsen in 2017
LONDON More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.
LONDON Trading in Europe's dark pools hit nearly 100 billion euros ($111.46 billion) in June, the highest on record, as the heavy activity in the aftermath of the shock Brexit vote gave sluggish equity market volumes a fillip.
Chart on monthly dark pool volumes: reut.rs/29hlDFA
Overall equity trading turnover in June rose to 2.3 trillion euros, the highest since last June, and a 20 percent increase compared with the average over the past 12 months, according to Thomson Reuters Market Share Reporter.
Dark pools, private trading venues that allow large investors to anonymously cross large orders with an aim to lower trading costs, often see a spike in demand during times of severe volatility.
UBS' multi-lateral facility was the busiest dark pool, grabbing 22 percent of the regional market share in June.
The two days in the aftermath of the Brexit vote saw particularly heavy trading across European exchanges and trading venues.
On the day of the referendum result on June 24, trading for FTSE 100 constituents crossed $17 billion, the highest since the depths of the financial crisis in October 2008.
($1 = 0.8972 euros)
To access Thomson Reuters MSR see: here
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
LONDON More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.
LONDON British funds upped their equity allocations to eight-month highs in January on expectations that a reflationary spending boost expected under U.S. President Donald Trump will extend stock markets' outperformance.
LONDON Inflation has a habit of creeping up on you. Just ask historians.