LONDON Most European companies are sticking to their 2013 earnings targets despite a poor first quarter, banking on an economic recovery that looks increasingly unlikely to happen this year.

A few brave firms have already cut the guidance they give to analysts, pushing down their share prices sharply, and the more hesitant majority face similar treatment if they finally accept that growth in the euro zone remains a distant prospect.

"We've been through a phase where economists have been downgrading overly optimistic predictions for growth in the European economy this year, and the process of companies reflecting this (in their outlooks) has started but has a way to go," James Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutts, said.

"So there's definitely reason for caution for domestically focused companies in Europe."

Companies announce earnings forecasts for each year, usually in broad ranges, and later issue updates indicating more precisely where they expect the final figure to end up. Analysts combine this guidance with their own assessments to formulate their forecasts, from which a market consensus emerges.

More than half of Europe's top 600 companies missed the consensus forecasts in the first quarter. Nevertheless, most have maintained their full-year earnings outlooks, even though the European Central Bank and others have cut their expectations for the recession-bound euro zone economy.

Detecting this apparent corporate overoptimism, top analysts have already begun to downgrade their earnings forecasts as they anticipate the weak economy will lead to weaker sales. The companies are expected to follow suit as the year progresses.

Share prices overall remain strong, with markets awash with cash as leading central banks try to stimulate their economies.

During the first quarter earnings season, the STOXX Europe 600 index rose 8 percent to five-year highs even though 53 percent of its companies fell short of expectations, according to data from Thomson Reuters StarMine.

In the United States, which is achieving steadier economic growth, just 29 percent of S&P 500 index companies missed first-quarter earnings targets.

European companies based their unchanged 2013 outlooks on expectations of a pick-up in growth. However, the ECB, for example, now expects a contraction in the euro zone this year although President Mario Draghi predicted last December that economic activity would recover "later in 2013".

The few companies that have cut their own guidance have suffered share price falls, leaving other firms vulnerable.

French engineering firm Alstom (ALSO.PA) closed 12.2 percent lower on May 7 after tempering its full-year estimates on concern about the economic environment.

Only five Euro STOXX 50 .STOXX50E companies cut outlooks for the year even though two-thirds missed expectations for the first quarter, and StarMine data showed most analysts are also keeping optimistic full-year forecasts.

Adecco ADEN.VX, the world's largest staffing company, missed first quarter earnings forecasts by 14.3 percent, according to StarMine, but its shares gained 2.5 percent after it said it expected conditions to improve by the year-end as markets in Spain, Italy and Portugal bottom out.

Spanish energy firm Iberdrola (IBE.MC) and France Telecom FTE.PA saw similar price reactions to poor numbers.

"The consequences could be quite negative if they miss again next quarter... more questions would be asked and investors will start to question the guidance then," Peter Sullivan, strategist at HSBC, said.

Only consumer staples have seen positive earnings growth in the first quarter, yet in healthcare, IT, financials and industrials, most analysts expect substantial earnings growth for the year even after the poor start, StarMine data showed.

For example, analysts are maintaining a forecast of nearly 30 percent earnings growth in 2013 for IT companies, despite a near 10 percent miss in the first quarter. With valuations already stretched, future disappointments may be punished.

A DISAPPOINTING SEASON

It was "definitely a disappointing earnings season and yet very few people have decreased their guidance," said Frederique Carrier, director of European equities at RBC Wealth Management.

"Certainly that puts quite a high hurdle for the rest of the year... If there is another poor earnings season, then in the summer we will see some guidance come down."

For every sector bar healthcare, analysts with a proven track record - picked for StarMine's SmartEstimates - are less optimistic than the consensus. They predict year-on-year growth in earnings in the second quarter of 0.6 percent, still positive but smaller than the consensus mean estimate of 1.4 percent.

Daniel McCormack, strategist at Macquarie, highlights telecoms, utilities, banks, chemicals and commodity-related stocks as sectors needing caution.

While some of these areas are already underperforming the market this year, they all trade above or near their 10-year average forward price-to-earnings ratios, Thomson Reuters Datastream showed. This suggests room for further falls if earnings forecasts are downgraded.

"I think you are going to see a fairly broad-based mark down in earnings numbers," McCormack said. "The market is currently looking for about plus 5-6 percent earnings growth this year, and I think that number will steadily come down towards zero."

