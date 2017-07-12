Biggest gains for European stocks since Macron's first round win

A worker shelters from the rain under a Union Flag umbrella as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, October 1, 2008.

LONDON (Reuters) - A run higher for energy shares and miners, as well as strong updates from Norwegian lender DNB, and a more dovish tone from U.S. Federal Reserve Chief Yellen, helped drive European shares up on Wednesday, though renewed pain for publisher Pearson weighed on the media sector.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 1.5 percent, as were euro zone stocks .STOXXE and blue chips .STOXX50E, enjoying their best day's gains since April 24, when Macron's first round victory quashed market fears of a protectionist French president.

European shares made early gains and were given a second wind in afternoon trading when Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen dampened expectations of more than one interest rate hike this year.

All sectors were in positive territory, with miners, construction and healthcare sectors leading. A slower pace of interest rate raises is positive for equities, which benefit when their yield is relatively higher than other asset classes such as bonds.

Norwegian lender DNB (DNB.OL) led the banking sector .SX7P higher, up 5.7 percent after its second-quarter earnings came in significantly above forecasts, helped by a rise in lending margins and lower losses on its portfolio.

Luxury goods group Burberry (BRBY.L) was a strong gainer, rising 3.2 percent after reporting 3 percent underlying revenue growth in the first quarter, helped by robust demand in mainland China and continuing good performance in its British market. [nL8N1K30VY]

"(This is) the strongest performance for at least three years in terms of ... same store sales, and also the signs of an underlying rebound in demand in mainland China are very, very promising," Ken Odeluga, market analyst at City Index, said.

Peers Kering (PRTP.PA) and LVMH (LVMH.PA) also rose 2.4 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.

Online retailer Zalando (ZALG.DE) gained 4.2 percent after broker Societe Generale started its coverage of the stock with a "buy" rating, saying that it had the potential to play a much broader role in the future of fashion retailing.

With the European second quarter results season just around the corner, earnings are expected to increase by over 9 percent from the same period in 2016, which would be a rise of over 6 percent excluding the energy sector, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.

Strength in oil and metals prices helped lift the heavyweight European energy sector .SXEP and basic resources .SXPP, which gained 1.5 and 1.9 percent respectively.

The cyclical autos sector .SXAP was led by a 3.1 percent rise in Valeo (VLOF.PA) shares, which gained after the car parts maker said it was eyeing a sale of a unit to Raicam.

Education publisher Pearson (PSON.L) continued its slide from the previous day when it announced plans to sell its stake in Penguin Random House, down around 4.7 percent as broker downgrades and cuts to estimates rolled in.

Investec, Panmure and Credit Suisse were among brokers revising down their targets for Pearson, with worries around its dividend persisting.

"The guidance suggests a dividend of around 15p for 2017, rising to perhaps 18p at the most by 2019. This implies a dividend yield range of 2.3-2.7 percent and essentially takes away any yield support for the stock, in our view," analysts at Panmure Gordon said.

Shares in British oil and gas services company Amec Foster Wheeler (AMFW.L) slumped more than 8 percent after confirming that Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) was investigating the firm and individuals associated with the business.