Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a welcoming ceremony as he inspects the Vice-Admiral Kulakov anti-submarine warfare ship in Novorossiysk, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a summit of European and Asian leaders in Italy next month, two diplomats familiar with the plans told Reuters.

The summit, which takes place every two years, is being held in Milan on Oct. 16-17. It would be the first opportunity for Putin to meet with top European leaders since D-Day celebrations in Normandy, France back in June.

The news came as a fragile three-week-old ceasefire in Ukraine was severely strained by the killing of seven Ukrainian soldiers on Sunday night.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Noah Barkin)