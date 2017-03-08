European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
BERLIN Lufthansa's (LHAG.DE) budget unit Eurowings is open for further takeover deals once it has completed the integration of Brussels Airlines and planes leased from Air Berlin (AB1.DE), a executive said on Wednesday.
Eurowings is leasing 33 crewed planes from loss-making Air Berlin and has taken over Brussels Airlines, meaning it will grow rapidly this year.
"When we have successfully implemented these, then we will be open for further opportunities," Lufthansa board member Karl Ulrich Garnadt told journalists at the ITB travel fair in Berlin.
"At the moment, we have no other projects," he said.
He added Eurowings has not yet made a decision whether to start flights out of the Lufthansa brand's main hub in Frankfurt (FRAG.DE) in response to Ryanair (RYA.I) starting flights there this year.
“We have to look at the cost base, see how sustainable Ryanair's deal is," he said.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.