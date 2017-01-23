LONDON Most of Europe, except for Britain and the Iberian region, is expected to experience above normal temperatures from February to April, The Weather Company said on Monday.
"As has been the case since October, the bulk of the cold has been east-focused in January, with southeastern Europe getting the worst of it with extreme cold and very heavy snows," said Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist at The Weather Company.
"We expect that the evolving subseasonal signal should allow for warming/drying across southern Europe as we head into early February, with the strong westerly North Atlantic flow shifting the focus of the wet weather to the U.K. and Scandinavia for at least a couple of weeks," he added.
The Weather Company, owned by IBM , provides weather forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.
FEBRUARY:
Nordics – Warmer than normal, especially south/west
UK - Slightly warmer than normal
Northern mainland – Warmer than normal
Southern mainland - Warmer than normal in east, colder than normal in west
MARCH:
Nordics – Warmer than normal
UK - Slightly colder than normal
Northern mainland - Warmer than normal in east, colder than normal in west
Southern mainland – Warmer than normal in east, colder than normal in west
APRIL:
Nordics – Warmer than normal
UK - Slightly colder than normal
Northern mainland - Warmer than normal
Southern mainland – Warmer than normal in east, colder than normal in far west
