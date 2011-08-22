LONDON European temperatures between September and November will be above average across Europe, except for the UK and parts of France and Benelux, Weather Services International (WSI) said on Monday.

Although Britain would likely see above average temperatures in September, WSI said temperatures would fall below the norm in October and November while the rest of Europe would see warmer temperatures.

"The negative phase of the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) has been in control again this summer (and) this has resulted in lower pressures across the UK and northwestern Europe, while higher pressures and generally warm summer temperatures have been the rule elsewhere," said WSI Chief Meteorologist Todd Crawford.

"We expect this pattern to reverse at least temporarily during the first half of autumn, with below-normal temperatures becoming more common across southern regions and above-normal temperatures becoming the norm across the UK and northern regions, (but) as we head deeper into autumn, the influence of the NAO will likely become more predominant, and a return to below-normal temperatures is likely sometime in November," he added.

U.S.-based WSI also said an initial analysis suggested that winter temperatures similar to those of 2008-2009 - which was colder than average - might be in the offing, but that it did not expect it to be as severe as the last two winters.

For the whole of Europe, WSI predicts regional temperature anomalies as follows:

SEPTEMBER:

Nordic Region - Warmer than normal

UK - Warmer than normal

Northern Mainland - Warmer than normal

Southern Mainland - Cooler than normal, except Iberia

OCTOBER:

Nordic Region - Warmer than normal, except Denmark

UK - Cooler than normal

Northern Mainland - Cooler than normal

Southern Mainland - Cooler than normal, except Iberia

NOVEMBER:

Nordic Region - Warmer, except Norway & North Sweden

UK - Cooler than normal

Northern Mainland - Warmer, except parts of France/Benelux

Southern Mainland - Warmer than normal, except Iberia

