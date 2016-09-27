HAMBURG Chinese wind turbine maker and energy management group Envision Energy plans to spend about 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) on acquisitions and partnerships in Northern Europe over the next 3-5 years, its chief executive and founder said on Tuesday.

"We think we can offer better products, hardware and software," Lei Zhang told Reuters at a German wind power conference, adding he was looking for partnerships with small start-ups as well as large utilities.

"Germany is going to be our experimental lab."

Zhang said he saw Germany's energy transformation, dubbed Energiewende, as one of the biggest opportunities in the energy industry, saying it required a mix of energy management software, equipment and smart power networks.

"We don't confine ourselves to a specific product like wind turbines," he said, adding Envision's main task was to promote cooperation among the industry which is moving towards renewables and away from conventional power generation.

Zhang said there were no plans for an initial public offering for the group.

Founded in 2007, Envision Energy is the world's eight-largest wind turbine maker -- behind players such as Vestas (VWS.CO), Siemens (SIEGn.DE) and General Electric (GE.N) -- and has annual sales of about $2 billion.

Globally, the group's software systems manage renewable energy assets worth 50 gigawatts, of which about 6-8 GW are located in Europe, Zhang said. Envision Energy has sold more than 7.5 GW worth of wind turbines worldwide.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Ludwig Burger)