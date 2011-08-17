LONDON European building groups Balfour Beatty Plc (BALF.L) and Wienerberger AG (WBSV.VI) issued downbeat statements on the struggling U.S. construction market, as slowing economic growth in Europe threatened to dampen a recovery.

Poor macroeconomic sentiment has hit cyclical stocks such as those of construction companies in recent weeks, as investors fret over the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis and worry that the U.S. may be slipping back into recession.

Britain's top infrastructure contractor Balfour flagged up tough trading conditions in the UK and United States, with construction and commercial building activity in particular showing no signs of improvement in the United States.

"We are going to see that (U.S.) market be quite tough for at least for a couple of years," Balfour Chief Executive Ian Tyler told Reuters.

This echoes comments from Australasian building products makers Fletcher Building (FBU.NZ) and Boral (BLD.AX), who signaled a murky outlook for their biggest markets as they struggle with weak demand in Australia and the United States.

The global construction sector has had a sluggish recovery from the financial crisis, and civil spending cuts and austerity measures, especially across parts of Europe and the United States, have held the industry back.

"This sector will certainly not be immune to slowing growth," said Markus Huber, head of German sales trading at ETX Capital.

"Aside from slowing growth in the U.S. and China, austerity packages in countries like Spain, Portugal and Italy are contributing heavily to slower growth across Europe ... Projects could be either delayed or canceled altogether (due to government cuts)," Huber added.

TOO OPTIMISTIC

Shaky economies are casting a cloud over builders despite new orders ticking higher in the first half, with Germany's largest builder Hochtief AG (HOTG.DE) posting forecast-beating earnings on Wednesday.

"The overall economic situation continues to pose risks due to the debt crisis in individual states, the political unrest in the North African region and from exchange rate movements," said Hochtief, which is working on the Dubai Towers in Doha and construction projects in Qatar.

The company posted second-quarter earnings before tax of 10.2 million euros ($14.4 million), having been expected to report a pretax loss of 7.46 million euros, according to the average estimate of eight banks and brokerages.

Wienerberger, the world's biggest brickmaker, said there were no signs of recovery in the United States, though more buoyant Western markets meant it was looking forward to a good second half.

Chief Executive Heimo Scheuch said the Austrian group would post a full-year net profit after two years of losses and saw solid demand ahead for housing markets in key markets such as Germany, France and Belgium.

It posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) up over 10 percent to 111.6 million euros.

However Hans Peter Haselsteiner, Chief Executive of Austrian peer Strabag AG (STBGn.F), was quoted saying in a newspaper interview he had become cautious about the long-term outlook and had erred by being too optimistic about Russia when his group first went public.

Balfour Beatty, which operates in 80 countries and recently won several tunnelling contracts on London's Crossrail project, posted an in-line 4 percent rise in pretax profit to 138 million pounds and an order book up 6 percent to 15.5 billion.

"In terms of how that order book is topped up over the next couple of years, we are quite simply in markets where we are going to have to pedal quite hard," said Tyler.

Contractors are slashing costs to offset sluggish growth, and raising costs, driven by soaring commodity prices.

Any recovery in the construction market, not expected within the next 12 to 18 months, will also be held back by suppliers favouring Asia and the Middle East over Europe, according to a report published by EC Harris on Tuesday.

Shares in Balfour were down 4.8 percent, shares in Wienerberger were up 5.0 percent and Hochtief was up 0.5 percent at 0919 GMT.

(Additional reporting by Matthias Inverardi in Duesseldorf and Mike Shields in Vienna; Editing by David Holmes)