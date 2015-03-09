Eurogroup Chairman and Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem waits to testify before the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

AMSTERDAM The president of the 'Eurogroup' of finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem of the Netherlands, has said he hope his peers will elect him to serve another term.

The Dutch finance minister is expected to face competition from Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos for the appointment in July.

The Eurogroup has played a major role since the euro debt crisis began in working out bailout packages for countries such as Greece.

In a public interview arranged by De Volkskrant newspaper in Amsterdam on Sunday and streamed live, Dijsselbloem said he was enjoying the job, which he assumed in January 2013, and he would like to continue.

There is a chance Dijsselbloem will lose his job as Dutch Finance Minister within months. Dutch provincial elections on March 18 are expected to leave Prime Minister Mark Rutte's governing coalition with a minority in the Senate.

