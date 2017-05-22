LONDON Most of Europe should experience above-normal temperatures from June to August, except the northern half of Britain and most of Scandinavia which will be cooler than average, the Weather Company said on Monday.
"The latest evidence strongly suggests that the coolest summer weather, relative to normal, may be focused more across Scandinavia than across northwestern Europe, with the biggest risk for extreme summer heat and dryness focused across southeastern Europe," said Todd Crawford, the forecaster's chief meteorologist.
JUNE:
Nordics – Cooler than normal
Britain - Slightly warmer than normal
Northern mainland – Warmer than normal
Southern mainland – Warmer than normal
JULY:
Nordic region – Cooler than normal, except Finland
Britain – Cooler than normal north, warmer than normal south
Northern mainland – Warmer than normal
Southern mainland – Warmer than normal
AUGUST:
Nordic region – Cooler than normal
Britain – Cooler than normal
Northern mainland – Cooler than normal west, warmer than normal east
Southern mainland – Cooler than normal west, warmer than normal east
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Louise Heavens)