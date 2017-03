Emmelie de Forest of Denmark performs the song 'Only Teardrops' during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

MALMO, Sweden Denmark won the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday before an international TV audience of around 125 million, winning with the annual competition with a barefoot performance backed by flutes and drums.

The 20-year-old won with the song "Only Teardrops", competing against 25 other countries in a final held in Malmo in southern Sweden.

