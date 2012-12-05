European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen smiles during an interview with Reuters in Berlin June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

BRUSSELS European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Wednesday it was no longer possible to finalize this year the framework for the pan-European supervision of banks.

Germany and France clashed publicly on Tuesday over plans to put the ECB in charge of supervising banks, deepening a dispute over the scope of ECB powers that threatens to derail one of Europe's boldest reforms.

"The Ecofin could have gone better," Asmussen said of the clash between the French and Germans at a meeting of European finance officials a day earlier.

"I think that we can establish the legal basis relatively quicky, but we slip automatically into next year," he added.

