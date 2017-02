LOS CABOS, Mexico A banking union in the euro zone can be formed without changing the European Union treaties, the head of the EU executive arm Jose Manuel Barroso said on Monday.

"A banking union...can be done very quickly, we are ready to put forward a proposal by autumn ...and we can do it without a revision of the treaty," Barroso told a news conference.

