Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
MILAN Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) has included Apollo Global Management (APO.N), Cerberus and Christofferson Robb & Company in a short list of bidders for a 2.5 billion euro ($2.61 billion) bad loan portfolio it aims to sell, two sources close to the matter said.
The sale - dubbed "Beyond the Clouds" - is expected to be concluded in the first quarter of next year, added the sources on Wednesday.
The parties involved could not be immediately reached for comment.
The sale has initially attracted at least seven non-binding bids, sources have said previously.
(Reporting by Massimo Gaia, writing by Agnieszka Flak)
SAN FRANCISCO Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
Aetna and Humana would consider all available options for their proposed $34 billion merger, the two U.S. health insurers said on Tuesday, a day after a court ruled against the deal due to fears it would lower competition.