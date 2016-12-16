S&P revises Turkey's outlook to negative
Ratings agency S&P revised its outlook for Turkey to 'negative' from 'stable', citing rising constraints on policy makers' ability to tame inflationary and currency pressures.
MILAN Ailing Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) is estimating the cost of its rescue deal, including fees paid to investment banks, at 558 million euros ($582 million), it said in a prospectus for the operation published on Friday.
The figure includes a 200 million euros payment to the Atlante bailout fund that is slated to buy a chunk of the bank's bad loans.
Fees for the banks that will try to place newly issued shares in the lender fell to 84 million euros from 170 million euros estimated previously after the banks walked out of a preliminary deal to underwrite the share issue.
The bank also said no fees related to an anchor investor taking part in the cash call had been included in the estimate because "at present no agreement that would envisage the payment of such fees is being negotiated".
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
LONDON U.S. President Donald Trump will again be center of attention in the coming week with any policy statements, having helped put the Federal Reserve, Bank of England and other central banks in wait-and-see mode.
DETROIT U.S. auto sales are expected to remain robust and scale a record high of 17.6 million vehicles in 2017, lifted by expected fiscal stimulus and deregulatory policies of President Donald Trump, consultancies J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Friday.