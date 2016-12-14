U.S. new home sales take a breather in December
WASHINGTON New U.S. single-family home sales fell to a 10-month low in December after three straight months of strong gains.
MILAN Monte dei Paschi's board was meeting on Wednesday and will reconvene on Thursday to decide whether the bank can launch a last-ditch attempt to raise 5 billion euros on the market, a source close to the matter said.
The lender will communicate its decisions on Thursday, the source added.
The bank confirmed on Tuesday that the European Central Bank had rejected its request for more time to carry out the privately-funded capital raise, putting pressure on the Italian government to inject money in the lender.
BRUSSELS The International Monetary Fund wants to fully participate in the latest Greek bailout, the head of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem told reporters on Thursday.
LONDON/NEW YORK Oil prices were driven 2 percent higher by an ongoing rally in the U.S. stock market on Thursday, although gains were capped by plentiful supplies and bulging inventories in spite of efforts by producers to cut output.