Any UK-U.S. trade deal will put Britain first: PM May
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday any trade deal agreed with the United States would put British interests and values first.
ROME The Italian government approved a decree early on Friday that will open the way for the rescue of Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) after the world's oldest bank failed to win backing from investors for a vital capital increase.
Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni told reporters his cabinet had authorized the creation of a 20-billion-euro ($21 billion) fund to prop up Italy's embattled banking sector, with Monte dei Paschi expected to be first in line for help.
"Today marks an important day for Monte dei Paschi, a day that sees it turn a corner and able to reassure its depositors," Gentiloni said.
BEIJING A trade war between China and the United States would harm both countries, the overseas edition of the state run People's Daily said on Wednesday, reflecting concerns over the protectionist, and anti-China stance taken by new U.S. President Donald Trump.
BERLIN German Deputy Finance Minister Jens Spahn on Wednesday said it was too early to judge U.S. President Donald Trump, adding that his plans to increase state spending could give the global economy an extra push.