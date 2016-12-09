ROME Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's (BMPS.MI) top management met Italy's economy minister and representatives from investment banks JPMorgan and Mediobanca in Rome on Friday, a Treasury source said.

The struggling bank asked the European Central Bank for an extension to a capital-raising plan, but a source told Reuters on Friday that the central bank rejected the request.

That increases pressure on the government to intervene to save Monte Paschi, Italy's third-biggest bank, from being wound down. JPMorgan and Mediobanca must decide whether to back the cash call.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Steve Scherer)