Any UK-U.S. trade deal will put Britain first: PM May
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday any trade deal agreed with the United States would put British interests and values first.
MILAN Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) said on Thursday its plan to raise 5 billion euros ($5.2 billion) of fresh capital had failed, paving the way for Italy to approve a state bailout of the country's third-largest bank.
Monte dei Paschi said a failure to find cornerstone investors and sell new shares meant that it also had scrapped a debt-to-equity conversion offer that had raised 2 billion euros in capital.
It said it was returning bonds tendered under the swap.
The Tuscan bank said it would not pay any fees to the investment banks that had worked to place its shares or on its planned bad loan sale, including its advisers JPMorgan and Mediobanca.
The bad loan sale could not go ahead as the bank failed to raise the money it needed to cover losses from loan writedowns.
BEIJING A trade war between China and the United States would harm both countries, the overseas edition of the state run People's Daily said on Wednesday, reflecting concerns over the protectionist, and anti-China stance taken by new U.S. President Donald Trump.
BERLIN German Deputy Finance Minister Jens Spahn on Wednesday said it was too early to judge U.S. President Donald Trump, adding that his plans to increase state spending could give the global economy an extra push.