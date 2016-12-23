Any UK-U.S. trade deal will put Britain first: PM May
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday any trade deal agreed with the United States would put British interests and values first.
MILAN Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) said on Friday it would request a capital injection from the state after failing to raise 5 billion euros ($5.2 billion) it needed from private investors to stay afloat.
The request came just minutes after the government announced the creation of a 20 billion euro fund to help ailing lenders in the wake of Monte dei Paschi's failure to raise sufficient capital in the market.
Monte dei Paschi said in a statement it would request a so-called precautionary public recapitalization, which, under European Union rules aimed at shielding taxpayers, entails a forced conversion of the bank's junior bonds into shares.
However, to prevent an outcry from retail savers, the bank said it would put forward a specific proposal for high street investors who had bought into a 2 billion euro junior bond that it issued in 2008.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Crispian Balmer)
BEIJING A trade war between China and the United States would harm both countries, the overseas edition of the state run People's Daily said on Wednesday, reflecting concerns over the protectionist, and anti-China stance taken by new U.S. President Donald Trump.
BERLIN German Deputy Finance Minister Jens Spahn on Wednesday said it was too early to judge U.S. President Donald Trump, adding that his plans to increase state spending could give the global economy an extra push.