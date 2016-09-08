MILAN Marco Morelli, Italy's country head at Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, is the frontrunner to replace Fabrizio Viola as chief executive of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Monte dei Paschi announced on Thursday Viola had agreed to step down as Italy's third-largest bank prepares to raise as much as 5 billion euros in a share sale to stave off the risk of being wound down, after it emerged as the weakest lender in Europe in banking stress tests in July.

Morelli, 54, was Monte dei Paschi's chief financial officer before he moved on to Intesa Sanpaolo in 2010.

"It's very, very, very likely. It'll be him at 99.9 percent," the source said, adding that Viola had to go after the bank burned through 8 billion euros of investors' cash that were raised in two successive share issues he oversaw in 2014 and 2015.

The source said Monte dei Paschi' share sale, slated this year, was now likely to be delayed to January or February.

