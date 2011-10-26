BRUSSELS European leaders agreed on Wednesday to force banks to raise more capital by June next year, to protect against losses from any Greek debt restructuring and to try to contain the region's financial crisis.

In what would be part of a wider package with a cut in Greek debt and more power for the euro zone's bailout fund, European banks will need to raise their capital buffers to 9 percent in core Tier 1 capital, a measure of banks' financial health, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk told a news conference.

"The banks that participated in the stress tests will create an additional capital buffer that... should not be lower than 9 percent," said Tusk, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency until the end of this year.

He was referring to EU bank stress tests earlier this year, in which the European Banking Authority measured the financial wellbeing of some 90 banks. Many investors considered the tests too soft because they did not assess the potential impact of a possible Greek sovereign debt default.

"This buffer should be reached by June of next year," Tusk told the news conference after attending a summit of EU leaders.

Tusk declined to say how much banks would need to raise, but sources told Reuters they are expected to be told to increase capital by between 100 billion and 110 billion euros ($138 billion and $152 billion).

A statement from the EU leaders' meeting said national supervisory authorities must ensure banks do not "excessively" shrink their loan books to meet tougher capital rules, so as not to freeze lending and push an already weak European economy into a deep recession.

Polish Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski said the plan would only work if euro zone leaders agreed on a reduction in Greek debt and to increase the firepower of the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund to convince investors that Spain and Italy had the backing they need to refinance their debts.

"Bank recapitalization without the remaining elements, such as the so-called firewall... wouldn't have any chance of success," he told the news conference.

($1 = 0.724 Euros)

(Editing by Rex Merrifield)