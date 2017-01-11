Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
MILAN UniCredit's (CRDI.MI) shareholder Fondazione Cariverona has sold an 0.5 percent stake in the lender on the market, the banking foundation said on Wednesday in a statement by a spokesman.
Fondazione Cariverona sold the share in "several recent sessions", the statement added, cutting its shareholding to 2.2 percent from 2.7 percent.
The statement added that the banking foundation was still assessing its moves with regards to UniCredit's upcoming 13 billion-euro ($13.7 billion) cash call.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Giulia Segreti)
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
Aetna and Humana would consider all available options for their proposed $34 billion merger, the two U.S. health insurers said on Tuesday, a day after a court ruled against the deal due to fears it would lower competition.
A U.S. judge overseeing the bankruptcy of Linn Energy LLC said on Tuesday he is prepared to confirm its restructuring plan with slight tweaks, backing the oil-and-gas producer's goal of shedding $5.5 billion in debt and splitting into two companies.