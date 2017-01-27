European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
MILAN The board of Italy's UniCredit (CRDI.MI) will decide next week the price and other conditions of a planned 13 billion euro ($13.9 billion) capital increase, a source close to the matter said on Friday.
The source said the board meeting could take place on Feb. 1 or 2, allowing the lender to launch its cash call as soon as Feb. 6.
UniCredit, the country's largest bank by assets, will launch the share offer to boost its capital base as it embarks on a restructuring plan under new CEO Jean Pierre Mustier.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.